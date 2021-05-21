Deputy

New colours, who dis? 🎨

Deputy
Deputy
  • Save
New colours, who dis? 🎨 brand identity brand design visual design design branding
New colours, who dis? 🎨 brand identity brand design visual design design branding
Download color palette
  1. colour palette@2x.png
  2. colour palette copy@2x.png

Together as a brand and product design team, we created a secondary colour palette that's vibrant, expansive and most importantly accessible and inclusive. Look at all the colours! 🤩

View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2021
Deputy
Deputy
See how we simplify shift work✨

More by Deputy

View profile
    • Like