Habib Khoirul Fajar

PixBob Lite Font

PixBob Font is a font that is designed to make it easier to design 8bit or Pixel because it is made with the same technique when I created My Pixel characters, this font is designed cleanly and precisely so it's easy to read, looks elegant and easy to apply to your pixel project.
-- You can use this font for Personal and Commercial use --

Download Link - https://gumroad.com/l/pixbob-lite-font

Posted on May 21, 2021
