🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
PixBob Font is a font that is designed to make it easier to design 8bit or Pixel because it is made with the same technique when I created My Pixel characters, this font is designed cleanly and precisely so it's easy to read, looks elegant and easy to apply to your pixel project.
-- You can use this font for Personal and Commercial use --
Download Link - https://gumroad.com/l/pixbob-lite-font