Rajeev Mamidi

UI Style Guide

Rajeev Mamidi
Rajeev Mamidi
  • Save
UI Style Guide buttons typogaphy iconography colorpalette branding adobexd ui styleguide
Download color palette

While designing a product we all need a style guide.
Learned and designed based on my project works.

Do follow me on Behance.
https://www.behance.net/rajeevmamidi

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Rajeev Mamidi
Rajeev Mamidi

More by Rajeev Mamidi

View profile
    • Like