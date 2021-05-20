Wake up and smell the coffee ☕️

Deputy

This is Millsy. Monday to Friday (especially 7am-9am 😴) he’s busy crafting coffee for the city caffeine addicts. On the weekend he’s getting tattooed 👀, eating ramen 🍜 and listening to Tay Tay 🎶.

Jacob is one of the many shift workers who use Deputy to keep track of their work life.

As part of our brand refresh, we created a brand new illustration style. It's more emotive, more colourful, and much more delightful! Shout out to our awesome designers, Jacob & Elise for this beauty. 💕

Posted on May 20, 2021
