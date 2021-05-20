Siva Kumar

Medical Mobile App

Siva Kumar
Siva Kumar
  • Save
Medical Mobile App healthcare app healthcare mobile design mobile app
Download color palette

Hello Everyone!
This is a Medical Consultation app. An application to help patients to Find Doctors and consult with the doctors, Make Online Appointments, View and download medical reports. Then patients can meet directly with the doctor via chat or video call without having to come to the hospital.
Hope you like it 😄
Have a project idea? Let's talk, I'm available for new projects!
Email - uxdesigner39@gmail.com

Follow Me On:
Linked In | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Siva Kumar
Siva Kumar

More by Siva Kumar

View profile
    • Like