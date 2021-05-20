Medical Mobile App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Everyone!
This is a Medical Consultation app. An application to help patients to Find Doctors and consult with the doctors, Make Online Appointments, View and download medical reports. Then patients can meet directly with the doctor via chat or video call without having to come to the hospital.
Hope you like it 😄
Have a project idea? Let's talk, I'm available for new projects!
Email - uxdesigner39@gmail.com
Follow Me On:
Linked In | Instagram