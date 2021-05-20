🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi Folks! 👋
Do you want to have some friends at home like having pets? If yes then you must see my exploration design about Pet adoption app. This app is useful for you who wants to adopt a pets or buy things for your pet needs.
The 3D Illustration by Alzea Arafat
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to flixystd@gmail.com
