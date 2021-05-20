Akdesain

Modigital

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
Modigital creative branding negative space logo design health research lab think akdesain cursor mouse technology tech digital people brain head
Download color palette

Digital Head Logo. Good for any related business. what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like