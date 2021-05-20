Chirag Thakur

E commerce Online shopping logo design

Chirag Thakur
Chirag Thakur
  • Save
E commerce Online shopping logo design logodesign brand design animation vector typography minimal illustration graphic design design branding
Download color palette

“Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works.”
- Steve Jobs
Just connect with pikasio designers

Chirag Thakur
Chirag Thakur

More by Chirag Thakur

View profile
    • Like