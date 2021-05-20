Medicine Reminder

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the app I've made a long time ago since I was worse than I am now. I spent a huge amount of time to find the best layouts and colors. The result is just meh but sometimes I look back and think I did a decent work.