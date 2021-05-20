Duy Nguyễn

Medicine Reminder

Medicine Reminder icon illustration app ux ui design
This is the app I've made a long time ago since I was worse than I am now. I spent a huge amount of time to find the best layouts and colors. The result is just meh but sometimes I look back and think I did a decent work.

Posted on May 20, 2021
