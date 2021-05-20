🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
MG
Madan Gowri
He is another one of my favorite YouTuber.
He is an individual tamizh YouTuber and he talks about various public topics and his updates are really useful.
He is the first individual Tamizh YouTuber got 1 million views reached. So many Tamizh YouTuber got inspired by him 😊 and he is an ex-Zoho employee too.
I saw him in Zoho campus too but I had not spoken to him.
But I’m really happy for you Madan bro keep creating more content and inspire more.
Here one small logo created for you as a fan. All the best for your future bro.