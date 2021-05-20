Eduardo Amaral

Daily UI Challenge 001 - Sign up

Eduardo Amaral
Eduardo Amaral
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge 001 - Sign up sign up mobile app sign up sign up form sign up dailyui 001 dailyuichallenge dailyui ui
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

I challenged myself to participate in Dailyui with the goal of growing and improving over the next few days. On the first day the goal was to create a sign up screen.

Follow me to follow this journey 😁

Eduardo Amaral
Eduardo Amaral

More by Eduardo Amaral

View profile
    • Like