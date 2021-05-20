Daily UI Challenge 001 - Sign up

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone!
I challenged myself to participate in Dailyui with the goal of growing and improving over the next few days. On the first day the goal was to create a sign up screen.
Follow me to follow this journey 😁