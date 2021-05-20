If you want to give your website a little extra flair, you’ll definitely want to utilize CSS animated buttons. These bits of code add a layer of interactivity to your website that most site visitors will appreciate. Plus, they can be used to add a sense of dynamics and further help to solidify your brand.

This set of animated CSS buttons have a simplicity to them that makes them highly usable in a wide variety of contexts. On hover, these buttons fill with color at angles, employ swipe effects, pattern fills, and more.