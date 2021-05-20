Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
If you want to give your website a little extra flair, you’ll definitely want to utilize CSS animated buttons. These bits of code add a layer of interactivity to your website that most site visitors will appreciate. Plus, they can be used to add a sense of dynamics and further help to solidify your brand.
This set of animated CSS buttons have a simplicity to them that makes them highly usable in a wide variety of contexts. On hover, these buttons fill with color at angles, employ swipe effects, pattern fills, and more.