Moogle from Chocobo Racing

Moogle from Chocobo Racing square enix blender3d 3d 3d model final fantasy moogle retro gaming
A colourful 3D rendering of Moogle from the Final Fantasy video game series. He is a cat-like bipedal creature with purple bat wings and a yellow circular antenna at the top of his head. He is riding a blue scooter with a horn the shape of his head along a race track surrounded by grass. There are colourful celebratory flags hanging up on strings behind him. There are pixelated overlays at the top left and bottom right of the screen, making it look like a kart racing game.

Posted on May 20, 2021
