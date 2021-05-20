ROUGHER FONT

Trending designs to inspire you
ROUGHER is a brush handwriting typeface with stylish street and natural stroke. help you create stunning hand-lettering.
ROUGHER perfect for logos, header, titles, prints, apparel,Logotype, Quotes, Packaging, Flyer, Poster, Records Cover & other creative process possibilities.
In Zip Package :
– ROUGHER otf
– ROUGHER ttf
– ROUGHER woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
