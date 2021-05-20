Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ROUGHER FONT

ROUGHER FONT logotype typeface strong bold ink punk rock grafity street paintbrush apparel clothing handmade handlettering branding grunge music brush font
ROUGHER is a brush handwriting typeface with stylish street and natural stroke. help you create stunning hand-lettering.
ROUGHER perfect for logos, header, titles, prints, apparel,Logotype, Quotes, Packaging, Flyer, Poster, Records Cover & other creative process possibilities.

In Zip Package :
– ROUGHER otf
– ROUGHER ttf
– ROUGHER woff

Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

https://putracetol.com/product/rougher/

