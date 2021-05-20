Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nikita Bandarevich

Thesis exploration

Thesis exploration charts graph dark ui analytics
Whilst exploring how cognitive science can augment human potential for my undergrad thesis (AI, Creativity and Design) in collaboration with a research firm, developed the prototype focused on visual mediums. Here's a sneak peek :)

Posted on May 20, 2021
