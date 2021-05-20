Kaixa

Aespa - Next Level - Display Frame 002

Aespa - Next Level - Display Frame 002 dailyui aesthetic layout creative uiux singer trending music korean aespa vietnam fashion webdesign ui ux design kaixapham inteface desgin ui typography graphicdesign
  1. Aespa_2.mp4
  2. Aespa 101.png
  3. Aespa 11.png

In response to the comeback of my favorite group: Aespa. I did a continuing design frame in response to my love of Aespa.
The 002

Full MV here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4TWR90KJl84

Lan 3
Rebound of
Aespa - Next Level - Display Frame
