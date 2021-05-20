Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI #02 - Checkout

Daily UI #02 - Checkout 002 daily ui live
Today it happened live on youtube, did you see it?

I'm posting here the result of # DailyUI02Checkout, which I did live and was still challenged by Francisco Solla and Daniel Motta, with the conditions to create something for a smart watch that the primary color was yellow.

I did it all on the spot, showing how to make the shot composition, with elements, icons, cores and etc.

Check it out, if you like it, leave a like and don't forget to share.

Live link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGFaRSOE2LM

Posted on May 20, 2021
Senior Product Designer
