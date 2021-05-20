Daily UI #02 - Checkout

Trending designs to inspire you
Today it happened live on youtube, did you see it?
I'm posting here the result of # DailyUI02Checkout, which I did live and was still challenged by Francisco Solla and Daniel Motta, with the conditions to create something for a smart watch that the primary color was yellow.
I did it all on the spot, showing how to make the shot composition, with elements, icons, cores and etc.
Check it out, if you like it, leave a like and don't forget to share.
Live link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGFaRSOE2LM