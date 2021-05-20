LogoBigbang

ออกแบบโลโก้ทัวร์ท่องเที่ยว

ออกแบบโลโก้ทัวร์ท่องเที่ยว
ออกแบบโลโก้ธุรกิจตัวแทนบริษัททัวร์ พาทัวร์ไปเฉพาะทั่วแคนาดา โลโก้บริษัทนําเที่ยวประเทศแคนนาดานี้ เป็นการออกแบบโลโก้ที่ตรงไปตรงมา มีเอกลักษณ์ชัดเจน การออกแบบค่อนข้างง่าย เพียงดึงเอาสัญลักษณ์ของประเทศแคนนาดาขึ้นมาแสดงไว้ภายในโลโก้ โดยทุกคนต้องรู้ว่านี้คือสัญลัญลักษณ์ของประเทศแคนนาดา

https://www.bigbang.co.th/Service-CANADAEXPLORER-359

Posted on May 20, 2021
