Member mobile terminal design

Hello, everyone, this is the membership sales page of the education industry. There are three levels of membership, namely, Light Member, Meritorious Member, and Super Member. This time I uploaded Light Member. I will send them out one after another.
I have made three color versions for light enjoyment members. I am very glad that you can tell me which one you like. I also hope you can give some valuable suggestions. I hope you like it.