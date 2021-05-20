Wangyishan

Member mobile terminal design

Wangyishan
Wangyishan
  • Save
Member mobile terminal design typography icon app ux ui icon ui design
Download color palette

Hello, everyone, this is the membership sales page of the education industry. There are three levels of membership, namely, Light Member, Meritorious Member, and Super Member. This time I uploaded Light Member. I will send them out one after another.

I have made three color versions for light enjoyment members. I am very glad that you can tell me which one you like. I also hope you can give some valuable suggestions. I hope you like it.

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Wangyishan
Wangyishan

More by Wangyishan

View profile
    • Like