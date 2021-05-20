LTE backup

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
I recently worked on a new feature for WorkPass app. Whenever there is an internet outage LTE connection will automatically kick in. An owner can rest assured that the most critical devices in their business will never get disconnected. I used Protopie to design the interaction of how the switch between the two cards evolves.

Designing for people. Inside the smart home.

