Hafizdzaki

Daily UI 03 - Furniture Landing Page

Hafizdzaki
Hafizdzaki
  • Save
Daily UI 03 - Furniture Landing Page furniture app furniture website simple dailyui website ux clean ui minimalist
Download color palette

Hello mate,
this is my Daily UI 03 - Furniture Landing Page

i use pop color for create this furniture landing page and make this website is responsive to mobile

what do you think ? feel free for comment

if you have a great project , send your idea here : hafizdzq@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Hafizdzaki
Hafizdzaki

More by Hafizdzaki

View profile
    • Like