Accessibility in Slack

Inclusive design is good design. Keyboard shortcuts, animation settings and display modes are just a few ways we strive to make sure everyone can use Slack, in whatever ways fit them best. https://slack.com/accessibility

Team
Design: Terra Spitzner
Animation: Rodney Manabat
Copy: Jen Phillips
Operations: Christina Campbell

Posted on May 20, 2021
