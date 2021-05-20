Accessibility in Slack

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Inclusive design is good design. Keyboard shortcuts, animation settings and display modes are just a few ways we strive to make sure everyone can use Slack, in whatever ways fit them best. https://slack.com/accessibility
Team
Design: Terra Spitzner
Animation: Rodney Manabat
Copy: Jen Phillips
Operations: Christina Campbell