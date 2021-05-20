Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
One50 - Logo vector minimal logo design illustrator icon graphic design flat design branding app
Logo - ONE50

Hey guys 👋
What you think about this simple and elegant design ?⠀
Share your thoughts 😀

- Available for New Projects

Mail : ascend4graphic@gmail.com
Instagram : www.instagram.com/ascendgraphic
Whatsapp : +8801722771051

