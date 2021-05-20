Eye Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello every one, this is the first shot of mine. I make this design with a grid on Adobe Illustrator. This is an eye ball, the detailed effect i am using a Blend & Gradient.
What do you think guys?
Have a great project?
maesaroh.5@yahoo.com