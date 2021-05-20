Areeb Ahmed

Kushina - Red Hot Blooded Habanero

Areeb Ahmed
Areeb Ahmed
  • Save
Kushina - Red Hot Blooded Habanero habanero fire kushina angry kushina angry hot kushina uzumaki kushina character design naruto kawaii chibi design illustration
Download color palette

I started visualizing the idea in my mind about Kushina's anger, but then she is a very beautiful mom too. So I sketched her as a cute beautiful mom and then sketched to tweak her into the monster mom mode.

Some also call her tailed beast mom!

Areeb Ahmed
Areeb Ahmed

More by Areeb Ahmed

View profile
    • Like