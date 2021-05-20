Keeylime House Hunting Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This design was inspired by my own user experience of recently looking for a new home. I wanted a search engine that told me which neighborhood I was looking at and also allowed me to preview the listing photos before having to click to see more. From my own experience came the minimalist concept called Keeylime. Enjoy!