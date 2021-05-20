Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rachel Policastro

Keeylime House Hunting Website

Rachel Policastro
Rachel Policastro
trulia zillow lime green search engine user experience design user interface real estate apartment search house hunting ux design modern logo design challenge ux ui figma
This design was inspired by my own user experience of recently looking for a new home. I wanted a search engine that told me which neighborhood I was looking at and also allowed me to preview the listing photos before having to click to see more. From my own experience came the minimalist concept called Keeylime. Enjoy!

Rachel Policastro
Rachel Policastro

