Kathryn Wozniak

Damascus Steel Knife Set

Kathryn Wozniak
Kathryn Wozniak
  • Save
Damascus Steel Knife Set utensils productdesigner productdesign industrialdesign designformanufacturing design concept design
Download color palette

This was a set of high end Damascus steel knives that I designed for the client. This project involved learning how to manufacture the steel blades in such a way that they could integrate seamlessly with the composite handles.

Kathryn Wozniak
Kathryn Wozniak

More by Kathryn Wozniak

View profile
    • Like