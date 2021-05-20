Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Inflatable Infant Bather

This is an inflatable infant bather designed for the brand Boon Inc. It inflates for use and deflates for storage and prevents mom and dad from breaking their back while dealing with a wet, heavy bather! This project shows some samples of concept sketches and product renderings, as well as photography of the completed product.

