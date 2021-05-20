Trending designs to inspire you
This is a collapsible baby bathtub that I designed for Boon Inc. I began with concept sketches, moved into prototyping and physical testing and development. From there, I built the tub in CAD using Solidworks and it is now in production and available on the market.
This tub is unique because it has a flexible band in the middle that allows the plastic to collapse flat for storage. It also has some handy buttons to securely allow the legs to open and close and a comfy, ergonomic shape.