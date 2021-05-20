Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
How to Create a Torn Paper and Plastic Wrap Cover Art in Photoshop if you need a tutorial, please visit the ER Art Youtube channel.
Tutorial Version Photoshop : https://youtu.be/tGBKowdo80U
BUY HERE PSD (FOR COFFEE) from gumroad : https://gum.co/tornpaperplasticwrap
Follow
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube