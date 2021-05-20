I've been thinking (a lot) about where I am and I think I'm ready for the things I constantly tell myself I'm not. The phrase "Don't shrink yourself to fit in places you've outgrown" resonated with me, so I made an artwork inspired by it.

You can check out the post on my Instagram @cosmica.solar

This practice made with the Autodesk Sketchbook app made me quite happy.

You can download a cellphone's wallpaper for free!