National Online Safety YouTube Guide

An online guide redesigned for National Online Safety.

These guides are intended for parents and trusted adults of children, however schools also print them off and display them in classrooms and corridors as well as display them during awareness days.

The existing guide, despite possessing character and warmth, was cluttered and overwhelming to the eye. I designed a cleaner, more legible version with a cleaner aesthetic; spread out over two pages as opposed to one.

The new, more modern design also allows for more versatility with regards to the guide being viewed via different mediums and on different devices. It can be printed and used as a poster or flyer, or simply be viewed online as an image file or .PDF.