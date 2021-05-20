Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
EXTRA MOZZARELLA STICKS SKA 🏁🧀

EXTRA MOZZARELLA STICKS SKA 🏁🧀 youth skins mods punks musician band characters cartoon illustration mozzarella mascot cartoon character cartoon culture music unity pickitup punk rock skapunk ska
This is my imaginary ska band, based on the meme.

'I once heard Ska described as "What plays in a 13 year old kid's head when he gets extra mozzarella sticks"

