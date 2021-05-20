Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mary E. Day

Onboarding Screens for Wellness App

Mary E. Day
Mary E. Day
Hire Me
  • Save
Onboarding Screens for Wellness App ui mobile design typography onboarding screen welcome screen app design design
Download color palette

👋 Hello, friends!

I wanted to experiment with onboarding screens. I am fascinated with them and came up with these designs for a wellness app.

Thank you for checking them out!

Mary E. Day
Mary E. Day
Freelance Visual Designer
Hire Me

More by Mary E. Day

View profile
    • Like