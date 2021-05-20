Tecti Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Since 1996, Tecti AG has been an independent family business with a focus on the planning, realization and management of real estate in eastern Switzerland. The company approached us with a request for a new image - both analog and digital.
Our Service:
- Logodesign
- Branding
- Website & Webdesign
View the full project:
https://wedot.ch/casestudies/tecti