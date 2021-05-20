Mystic Moreaux's Tarot

"Just down the street from Garyx Gorms oddities and entities bottle shop is another strange shopkeep. Dealing in fortunes and foresight, her deck of unusual cards posses an uncanny, if somewhat peculiar, ability to show a well paying customer their future (whether that be bad or good). How she does this, it is not known. However many have claimed her readings have been the catalysts for many a great success. Lord Jarrick Goff himself, stated her drawing of his cards, led to the initial ideas to overthrow Corvick Screw’s uprising on the shining isles that helped bridge the gap between Ang and the Eastern Lands. That’s not to say her cards have not also been blamed for such travesties as The Great Brax Explosions during the second age by Kingsley Doe.

Whether you believe in such tall tales or not, the magnetism of Madame Moreaux’s powers are undeniably strong. So why not come by sometime this month and place your future fortune in the hands of her and her mysterious deck.”

An Inktober project that has grown into a passion project with real life decks in the making.