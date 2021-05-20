Brainy Days At Avanza

Trending designs to inspire you
Twice a year we have a couple of creative days at work called Brainy Days. Everybody can do what they want. Some of us choose to combine design, front- and backend to create data driven art, animated for our office screens and snapshots for posters. All generated by the live real time trading data from the 30 stocks in the OMXS30 index. (The posters here are sketches for the concept, real video coming soon)