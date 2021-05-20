Concept payments control - Vee

Trending designs to inspire you
To do composition studies, I like to make application design concepts that I use in my daily life.
In this study, I used the Vee application as a reference and made a different visual proposal. I do not have the objective of this concept to solve a specific problem (business rules, usability, etc.) but to create a different visual proposal.
By the way, I really like Vee's service. <3