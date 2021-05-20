Good for Sale
Hellomind - Handwritten Signature Font

Hellomind - Handwritten signature font

Hellomind - Handwritten signature font

Hellomind is a beautiful signature font. It brings a modern and attractive typeface. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for logos, branding, wedding and quotes.

Includes:
– Hellomind (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
– Stylistic Set
– Beautiful Ligatures
– Multilingual Support
– PUA Encoded
– Numerals and Punctuation

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13148/hellomind.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/hellomind-beautiful-signature-font/

