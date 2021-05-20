IES Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I created a new branding for a business that operates in the air purifying / air quality sector. The company offers air purifiers and other sanitisation solutions mainly targeted towards business/ workspaces.
I also created a website to market products and services on a national level to convey approachability and trust.