Learnexus.com - 2.0 Visual

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The client
I have been working on a new visual from the MVP i have done long time ago for Learnexus.com
Work done
• Visual identity
• Brand guidelines
• UX research
• Website design
• Design system
Soon more updates
You can check full project on : Case Study
———
I'm always on a lookout for amazing projects! Have one? Contact me at Email
New update will keep comming
Best,
Aleksandar