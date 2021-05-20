Learnexus.com - 2.0 Visual

The client

I have been working on a new visual from the MVP i have done long time ago for Learnexus.com

Work done

• Visual identity

• Brand guidelines

• UX research

• Website design

• Design system

Soon more updates

You can check full project on : Case Study

———

I'm always on a lookout for amazing projects! Have one? Contact me at Email

New update will keep comming

Best,

Aleksandar