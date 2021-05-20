Package design and branding for C+

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Dribbblers!
Here is yet another new project from our portfolio. 3D modelling, branding and package design.
#ArtneoTeam designed the packaging and branding for the C+ brand.
C+ provides products for bike maintenance and cleaning!
Get in touch:
biuro@artneo.pl
www.facebook.com/Artneo/
www.artneo.pl