Package design and branding for C+

Package design and branding for C+
Here is yet another new project from our portfolio. 3D modelling, branding and package design.

#ArtneoTeam designed the packaging and branding for the C+ brand.

C+ provides products for bike maintenance and cleaning!

Get in touch:
biuro@artneo.pl
www.facebook.com/Artneo/
www.artneo.pl

