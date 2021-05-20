Slow Down Matchstick Box

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Slow Down Before You Burn Out was designed as a reminder to take care of yourself and take a break. This packaging design was done for matchboxes to be sold as a promotional item and used to light candles, light cannabis rolls, incense...