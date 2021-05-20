Roselly Monegro

Slow Down Matchstick Box

Slow Down Before You Burn Out was designed as a reminder to take care of yourself and take a break. This packaging design was done for matchboxes to be sold as a promotional item and used to light candles, light cannabis rolls, incense...

