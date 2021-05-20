Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Billy Magee

Growth

Growth icon community logo logo design practice dribbble vector design graphic graphic design
Growth icon community logo logo design practice dribbble vector design graphic graphic design
This logo is the representation of growth. The negative space used in this project has two arms holding onto a tree shaped arrow. There is a duel meaning behind this logo. It can be taken as someone planting a tree or the inner growth of ones self improvement.

