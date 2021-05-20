Ragini Gupta

Food Wine Delivery

Ragini Gupta
Ragini Gupta
  • Save
Food Wine Delivery typogaphy uidesign uxdesign behance dribbble dailyui gfxmob website uxui ux graphic apps design fooddelivery wine food webgraphic web branding
Download color palette

I was looking for a website for food delivery and I saw this old fashioned design and I didn't resist to make few modern changes on the site, without removing authentication e tradition of the food change.

Hope to get some comments to improve myself.
Thanks :)

Ragini Gupta
Ragini Gupta

More by Ragini Gupta

View profile
    • Like