Tunnnr - Guitar Tuner App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Tunnnr is a mobile app for guitar players that turns any phone into a guitar tuner.
I designed this app as the final project for "Visual Elements of User Interface Design", a course that I took a few months ago promoted by the California Institute of the Arts.