Tunnnr - Guitar Tuner App

Tunnnr is a mobile app for guitar players that turns any phone into a guitar tuner.

I designed this app as the final project for "Visual Elements of User Interface Design", a course that I took a few months ago promoted by the California Institute of the Arts.

Posted on May 20, 2021
