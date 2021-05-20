Farhad Hossain

Minimal Business and Advertising Flyer

Farhad Hossain
Farhad Hossain
  • Save
Minimal Business and Advertising Flyer flyers minimal poster dribble flyer flyer template psd flyer design flyer psd corporate flyer flyer template social media post poster maker business poster flyer maker leaflet print design poster business flyer advertising flyer flyer minimalist poster minimal
Download color palette

This is print ready Minimal Advertising Flyer. A4 Size Flyer. Both PSD & AI files available. If you like my design please appreciate it.

You can contact me on:
Fiverr
You can also mail me at: farhadhossaingraphics@gmail.com
Follow me at:
Linkedin

Farhad Hossain
Farhad Hossain

More by Farhad Hossain

View profile
    • Like