REHO DESIGN

Pome Wine Packaging

REHO DESIGN
REHO DESIGN
  • Save
Pome Wine Packaging illustration design icon design restaurant branding packaging bottle label branding design brand identity packaging design wine bottle wine label ui illustrator colorful design fresh colors create logo vector logo graphic design minimalist fresh design
Download color palette

Pome wine is a alcohol brand with a taster of every seasonal fruits.
Pome wants to represent modern & topical theme in there packaging.

View more Projects

Contact: rehodesign01@gmail.com | Instagram | Website

REHO DESIGN
REHO DESIGN

More by REHO DESIGN

View profile
    • Like