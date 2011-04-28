Jeff Broderick

Socialize Logo

Jeff Broderick
Jeff Broderick
Hire Me
  • Save
Socialize Logo logo socialize blue red
Download color palette

I spaced the letters out a little more and fixed kerning. Also tweaked the comment bubble. I think this is nearing final. What do you think?

Ba3c4eb1f8851cc8fc737f85122cb9c7
Rebound of
Socialize Logo
By Jeff Broderick
View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2011
Jeff Broderick
Jeff Broderick
Your mom's favorite product designer designer.
Hire Me

More by Jeff Broderick

View profile
    • Like